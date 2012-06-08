BRIEF-John Liu appointed to Greenhill board of directors
* Liu will also serve on board's audit, compensation and nominating & governance committees Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
WASHINGTON, June 8 U.S. President Barack Obama said on Friday a recession in Europe would affect the pace of the U.S. recovery, and said Washington is being careful not to "scold" Europe or tell European leaders what to do.
However, he said the U.S. financial system has been put on a much more solid footing and can absorb shocks from Europe.
"They can absorb some of the shocks that come from across the Atlantic," Obama told reporters.
* Maiden Holdings announces pricing of $150 million 6.700 pct non-cumulative preference share offering