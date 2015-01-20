WASHINGTON Jan 20 President Barack Obama will
tell Americans on Tuesday that the United States must reshape
its economy to help the middle class and "turn the page" on
recession and war, according to excerpts of his State of the
Union speech provided by the White House.
"At this moment - with a growing economy, shrinking
deficits, bustling industry, and booming energy production - we
have risen from recession freer to write our own future than any
other nation on Earth," he will say, according to the excerpts.
"It's now up to us to choose who we want to be over the next
fifteen years, and for decades to come."
Obama will also say that the United States is stopping the
advance of Islamic State militants in Iraq and Syria, but that
the process will take time, and he will call on Congress to pass
a resolution authorizing force against the group.
Obama will also press Congress to pass legislation to thwart
cyber attacks.
"If we don't act, we'll leave our nation and our economy
vulnerable. If we do, we can continue to protect the
technologies that have unleashed untold opportunities for people
around the globe," he will say.
