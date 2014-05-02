(Adds details from Oklahoma, paragraphs 10-11)
WASHINGTON May 2 President Barack Obama on
Friday said the botched execution of a murderer in Oklahoma
raises questions about the death penalty in the United States
and he will ask the U.S. attorney general to look into the
situation.
"What happened in Oklahoma is deeply troubling," he said.
The condemned man, Clayton Lockett, 38, who was convicted of
murder, rape, kidnapping and robbery in a 1999 crime spree, died
of an apparent heart attack minutes after the lethal injection
protocol failed.
A prison report said the problem was largely due to a
collapsed vein during the injection of the lethal drugs and that
the needle was inserted in Lockett's groin instead of his arm.
Oklahoma's director of corrections called for a revision of
the state's execution methods and a suspension of executions
until new procedures are in place.
Obama cited uneven application of the death penalty in the
United States, including racial bias and cases in which murder
convictions were later overturned, as grounds for further study
of the issue.
"And this situation in Oklahoma just highlights some of the
significant problems," he said at a news conference.
"I'll be discussing with (Attorney General) Eric Holder and
others to get me an analysis of what steps have been taken - not
just in this particular instance but more broadly - in this
area," he said.
"I think we do have to, as a society, ask ourselves some
difficult and profound questions around these issues."
Oklahoma has sent Lockett's body to the Dallas County
Medical Examiner's office for a complete post mortem
examination, officials in the state said.
It was also testing a batch of drugs that was to be used in
a second execution planned to come just after Lockett was put to
death on Tuesday. The second inmate, convicted rapist and
murderer Charles Warner, was granted a temporary stay due to
problems with Lockett's execution.
(Writing by Bill Trott; Additional reporting by Heide Brandes
in Oklahoma City; Editing by Tom Brown)