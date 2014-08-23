(Adds response from Republican congressman in paragraphs 7, 8)
WASHINGTON Aug 23 President Barack Obama on
Saturday urged business owners to press Congress to reauthorize
the U.S. Export-Import Bank, which could halt any new financing
Sept. 30 - as some conservative Republicans hope it will - if
lawmakers fail to act.
The little-known institution provides loans to buyers of
U.S. products abroad. Obama said in his weekly radio address
that if Congress lets the bank close, it would be stunting U.S.
export growth and impeding economic expansion.
"If Congress fails to act, thousands of businesses, large
and small, that sell their products abroad will take a
completely unnecessary hit," the president said.
While playing a relatively small role in the U.S. export
universe, the bank has become a political flashpoint.
Conservative Republicans single it out as an unnecessary and
potentially risky government program, while moderates and most
Democrats defend it as providing a useful boost to businesses
seeking new markets.
Household names such as Boeing Co, Caterpillar Inc
and General Electric Co are big beneficiaries of
the bank's services. Ex-Im Bank's critics say aiding
well-established firms such as those serves little purpose and
puts taxpayers at risk.
Opposition to renewing the bank's charter includes
influential lawmakers such as new House Majority Leader Kevin
McCarthy and House Financial Services Committee Chairman Jeb
Hensarling, both Republicans.
Hensarling, in a statement on Saturday, said the Ex-Im Bank
amounted to "foreign corporate welfare" that benefited mostly "a
handful of powerful politically connected corporations."
"What would really help American manufacturers and small
businesses compete on a level playing field are pro-growth tax,
energy, regulatory and liability policies that the House has
already passed but are being blocked by Democrats in the
Senate," he said.
Fueling concerns about the bank's role, Delta Airlines
charges that the institution provides an unfair
advantage to foreign competitors of the U.S. carrier.
"If left to do business as usual, the Bank has proven that
it will continue to help all foreign airlines indiscriminately,
including well-funded and state-supported ones that
competitively threaten U.S. airlines and their employees," Delta
Senior Vice President Andrea Fischer Newman wrote to Hensarling
this week.
The airline wants a ban on Ex-Im Bank backing for deals to
buy wide-body aircraft, such as Boeing's 747s. Boeing says that
without Ex-Im Bank financing, airlines around the world would
buy Airbus planes, usually with French or German export credit
subsidies.
"The U.S. aerospace industry would lose sales and market
share, and the jobs associated with that lost business would end
up in Europe," Boeing senior vice president Tim Keating wrote to
Hensarling last week.
The bank's supporters hope that Congress will temporarily
renew the bank's charter in a stopgap government funding bill
that must pass before Sept. 30. That would leave lawmakers more
time to craft legislation that would provide a longer charter
extension but contain reforms to the bank that would mollify
critics.
Paul Ryan, the Republican vice presidential candidate in
2012 and skeptic about the bank, said this week he thinks the
bank's charter will be kept alive with a temporary extension.
