By Mark Felsenthal
| WASHINGTON
WASHINGTON May 1 Without comment or fanfare,
President Barack Obama on Wednesday signed legislation sparing
U.S. air travel from the effects of across-the-board spending
cuts that had caused delays and stirred public ire.
Cuts to the Federal Aviation Administration under the
budget-cutting process known as sequestration began holding up
air travel across the country last week, infuriating travelers
and airline staff.
Congress quickly passed legislation allowing the agency to
shift money within its budget to halt furloughs of air-traffic
controllers that began April 21. Air traffic returned to normal
on Sunday.
Obama has chided Republicans for approving a plan to ease
air travel delays while leaving untouched budget cuts that
affect children and the elderly. Some of Obama's supporters have
criticized him for signing the bill.
The spending cuts were intended to be so painful that the
president and congressional Republicans alike would be motivated
to strike a deficit reduction deal to reverse them.
But that didn't happen, despite the administration's
warnings that the reductions would cause discomfort in many
spheres of activity, including air travel. Congressional
Republicans have been in no rush to reverse the cuts and some
have embraced them as long-overdue belt-tightening.
Obama said at a news conference this week that he felt
unable to block the changes to FAA funding because such a move
would not have helped his goal of a broad deficit reduction deal
that includes tax increases, and because Republicans would have
blamed him for the disruptions.
"Frankly, I don't think that if I were to veto, for example,
this FAA bill, that that somehow would lead to the broader fix,"
he said.
"The only way the problem does get fixed is if both parties
sit down and they say, how are we going to make sure that we're
reducing our deficit sensibly," he added.