wife Michelle both worked minimum-wage jobs before they got law
degrees: a character-building experience they said they also
want their teenage daughters to share.
The president scooped ice cream at Baskin-Robbins, waited
tables at an assisted-living facility for seniors and also
worked as a painter. The first lady worked at a book binding
shop.
"I think every kid needs to get a taste of what it's like to
do that real hard work," Michelle Obama said in an interview
with Parade magazine, slated to run on Sunday.
"We are looking for opportunities for them to feel as if
going to work and getting a paycheck is not always fun, not
always stimulating, not always fair," the president said. "But
that's what most folks go through every single day."
The first couple has taken pains to keep their daughters
Malia, 16, and Sasha, 13, out of the public eye while in the
White House. But Malia was recently spotted on the set of a CBS
television program, working as a production assistant for a day.
The Obamas gave the interview to promote a summit the White
House is holding on Monday to discuss policies to help working
families.
"There are structures that can help families around child
care, healthcare, and schooling that make an enormous difference
in people's lives," Obama said in the interview. (Parade: bit.ly/1lCnKai)
This year, Obama has tried to focus on issues such as
ensuring equal pay for women, expanding early childhood
education and hiking the minimum wage. These issues so far have
failed to gain traction in Congress, but do resonate with
Democratic voters.
To advance his agenda, he needs Democrats to keep control of
the Senate after November midterm elections, where Republicans
stand a good chance of getting a majority, and likely also will
retain control of the House of Representatives.
"If we can highlight these issues and sustain it over the
next year, it's still possible to see bold action out of
Congress," Obama said.
In the interview, the Obamas talked about how they lived for
a year on the second floor of the house of Michelle's mom Marian
Robinson after law school, drove a used car that they bought for
$1,000, and worked through the stress of being saddled with
student loans and small children.
They acknowledged that their careers gave them the chance to
earn good incomes and negotiate family leave when they needed it
- a luxury that most minimum-wage workers do not have.
"But what it made me think about was people who were on the
clock," the president said. "If you're an hourly worker in most
companies, and you say, 'I've got to take three days off,' you
may lose your job. At minimum, you're losing income you can't
afford to lose," he said.
