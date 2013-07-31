WASHINGTON, July 31 President Barack Obama on Wednesday told a gathering of House of Representatives Democrats that he had not yet made a decision on who would serve as the next Federal Reserve Board chair, replacing Ben Bernanke.

Representative Carolyn Maloney emerged from the meeting and said Obama told the closed-door gathering that he is considering a number of possible candidates for the job. Bernanke's term ends on Jan. 21, 2014 and the president could make an announcement as early as this fall on a replacement.

Maloney also said that published speculation about a Bernanke replacement may not be accurate.

Obama, according to lawmakers, also discussed Lawrence Summers' role as National Economic Council director during his first term and noted that he pushed for as strong of an economic stimulus plan as was politically possible at the time.