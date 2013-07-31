* Obama says he has interviewed several possible picks
By Thomas Ferraro and David Lawder
WASHINGTON, July 31 U.S. President Barack Obama
defended Lawrence Summers on Wednesday in the face of concerns
by fellow Democrats that the president may name his former
economic adviser as chairman of the Federal Reserve, lawmakers
said.
Obama praised Summers at a closed-door meeting with
Democratic members of the House of Representatives, rejecting
complaints, largely from liberals, that Summers had not been
aggressive enough in seeking economic stimulus funds from
Congress in 2009, the lawmakers said.
But the Democrats also said Obama made it clear he had made
no decision on the person he would pick as the new Fed chief,
and that he had interviewed several possible nominees.
Speculation about Obama's choice to run the U.S. central
bank has centered on Summers, 58, and Fed Vice Chairwoman Janet
Yellen, 66, who has been a forceful advocate of the aggressive
steps taken to spur economic growth by Ben Bernanke, whose term
ends in January.
At the meeting with House Democrats, Obama mentioned three
potential candidates - Summers, Yellen and Donald Kohn, 70, who
retired as Fed vice chairman in 2010, capping a 40-year career
at the central bank, sources said.
Opposition to Summers among Democrats has grown in recent
weeks, with some blaming him for spearheading financial
deregulation in the late 1990s as treasury secretary under
then-President Bill Clinton - an effort that they contend
ultimately led to the financial crisis a decade later.
Assistant Senate Democratic leader Dick Durbin, who is among
20 or so senators who have signed a letter of support for
Yellen, said, "I do believe she's expressed some progressive
views of things I'd like to see at the Federal Reserve."
"If Larry Summers is the nominee, I have a number of
questions. I'm not saying I'd vote against him, but I'll
certainly ask a few questions," Durbin said.
Obama's Fed nominee must be confirmed by the Senate.
Others seen as possible candidates include former U.S.
Treasury Secretary Timothy Geithner, and Roger Ferguson, 61, the
chief executive of retirement fund manager TIAA-CREF, who served
as Fed vice chairman for seven years under Alan Greenspan.
PEP TALK
Obama held back-to-back meetings at the Capitol with
Democrats in the House and Senate to deliver a pep talk on his
efforts to pump up the economy.
Responding to a question at the House session, Obama
defended Summers against complaints that Summers was not
aggressive enough in seeking more economic stimulus funds than
the $800 billion that Congress ultimately approved in 2009.
"'You have to remember that during that period, we were in a
crisis, shedding 800,000 jobs a month. We needed a stimulus,'"
Democratic Representative Carolyn Maloney quoted Obama as
saying.
"'You can say that the stimulus should have been bigger,
should have been stronger, but at the time, we were struggling
to get the $800 billion,'" the president added, Maloney said.
Representative Steve Israel said Obama "did talk about Larry
Summers' qualities, but he also said there were many other
candidates with their own qualities."
"This meeting was not an endorsement or lack of endorsement
of Larry Summers or anybody else," Israel said.
Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid said Democrats would
support whichever candidate Obama picked, confident they were
all up for the job.
Reid said while he believes Summers is a "very competent
man," some other Democrats had raised concerns about him.
Obama told Senate Democrats that he "has a long list of
people he's talking to," Reid said.
"He indicated that there's not - his words - 'not a piece of
paper difference in all of them,' so he's weighing all of the
minuses and pluses and he's going to make a decision that he
believes is right for the country," Reid said.