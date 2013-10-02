WASHINGTON Oct 2 President Barack Obama said on
Wednesday the person he selects to head the Federal Reserve when
Chairman Ben Bernanke's term ends in January will prevent asset
bubbles from forming and try to bring down the unemployment
rate.
"They're going to be making sure that they keep an eye on
inflation, that they're not encouraging some of the bubbles that
we've seen in our economy that have resulted in busts," Obama
said in an interview on CNBC.
"But they're also going to stay focused on the fact that our
unemployment rate is still too high."
The president said the budget standoff that has led to a
government shutdown has not hindered the selection process.
"Ben Bernanke's still there and he's doing a fine job,"
Obama said. "This is one of the most important appointments that
I make, other than the Supreme Court. So, no, the shutdown's not
slowing down the vetting."
He said the person he would appoint would "reflect the Fed's
dual mandate." The Fed is charged by Congress with both keeping
inflation steady and low and ensuring maximum employment.
Current Vice Chair Janet Yellen, a veteran of the Fed
system, is the front-runner to replace Bernanke in January, a
White House official has said.