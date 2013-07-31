BRIEF-Jiangsu Zhongnan Construction wins land auctions for 5.91 bln yuan
April 7 Jiangsu Zhongnan Construction Group Co Ltd
WASHINGTON, July 31 White House spokesman Jay Carney said on Wednesday that any defense by President Barack Obama of former senior economic adviser Lawrence Summers' record should not be interpreted as a sign the president favors Summers to head the U.S. Federal Reserve.
Obama's defense of Summers at meetings with lawmakers on Capitol Hill was to be expected given Summers' service as a senior administration official during the financial crisis, Carney said. Summers is considered a candidate to replace Fed Chairman Ben Bernanke when Bernanke's term expires in January.
"The president would defend that individual as I would," Carney told reporters at a briefing.
"You ought to take those kinds of statements and view them as what the president or I or others would say about somebody who was such an important and hard working member of the president's economic team, and separate them from speculation about a personnel announcement that will not be made before fall," he said.
April 7 Jiangsu Zhongnan Construction Group Co Ltd
April 7 The secretary general of the Islamic Financial Services Board (IFSB), one of the main standard-setting bodies for Islamic finance, will retire next week, the Malaysia-based body said in a statement.
April 7 Australian shares skidded on Friday, erasing early gains, after the United States launched cruise missile strikes on a Syrian airbase, sparking geopolitical anxieties.