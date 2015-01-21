WASHINGTON Jan 20 President Barack Obama said
in his State of the Union speech on Tuesday that his
administration wants to launch a new push to use personalized
genetic information to help treat diseases like cancer and
diabetes.
Obama urged Congress in his address to boost research
funding to support new investments in "precision medicine."
"I want the country that eliminated polio and mapped the human
genome to lead a new era of medicine - one that delivers the
right treatment at the right time," Obama said, noting the
approach had helped reverse cystic fibrosis in some patients.
"Tonight, I'm launching a new precision medicine initiative
to bring us closer to curing diseases like cancer and diabetes -
and to give all of us access to the personalized information we
need to keep ourselves and our families healthier."
The sequencing of individual genomes, read-outs of a
person's complete genetic information, could speed scientific
research and help drug companies and physicians tailor medicines
to an individual's genetic profile.
Using genomic data to identify which patients will benefit
could save tens of billions of dollars now spent on ineffective
drugs.
Obama's call follows a move announced last year in England
under which a company owned by the Department of Health aimed to
sequence 100,000 whole genomes from National Health Service
patients by 2017.
(Reporting by Toni Clarke in Washington; Editing by Peter
Cooney)