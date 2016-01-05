WASHINGTON Jan 5 President Barack Obama made an emotional plea on Tuesday in defense of his administration's plan to increase background checks for buyers of firearms over the Internet and at gun shows, saying current exceptions do not make sense.

"We've created a system in which dangerous people are allowed to play by a different set of rules," Obama said in address in the White House East Room.

Obama said the new guidance is "not a plot to take away everyone's guns."

"I believe we can find ways to reduce gun violence in ways consistent with the Second Amendment," he said, referring to the constitutional right to bear arms. (Reporting by Roberta Rampton and Ayesha Rascoe; Editing by Doina Chiacu)