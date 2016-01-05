WASHINGTON Jan 5 President Barack Obama made an
emotional plea on Tuesday in defense of his administration's
plan to increase background checks for buyers of firearms over
the Internet and at gun shows, saying current exceptions do not
make sense.
"We've created a system in which dangerous people are
allowed to play by a different set of rules," Obama said in
address in the White House East Room.
Obama said the new guidance is "not a plot to take away
everyone's guns."
"I believe we can find ways to reduce gun violence in ways
consistent with the Second Amendment," he said, referring to the
constitutional right to bear arms.
(Reporting by Roberta Rampton and Ayesha Rascoe; Editing by
Doina Chiacu)