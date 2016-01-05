By Roberta Rampton
| WASHINGTON
WASHINGTON Jan 5 President Barack Obama was set
to make the political argument for tightening gun rules on
Tuesday, drawing on the anger and frustration he has felt during
his presidency about mass shootings in the United States.
In remarks from the White House set for 11:40 a.m. EST (1640
GMT), Obama will discuss executive action he is taking to
require more gun sellers to get licenses and more gun buyers to
undergo background checks.
He will be joined by people who have lost family members to
gun violence, as well as gun owners who support the new
measures.
Obama has often said his toughest time in office was
grappling with the December 2012 massacre of 20 children and six
adults at an elementary school in Newtown, Connecticut.
"The day that we traveled up to Newtown, two days after that
massacre, was the worst day of his presidency. Just thinking
about it makes me tear up," Valerie Jarrett, a senior adviser to
Obama, said on MSNBC.
After that tragedy, the Democratic president failed to
persuade Congress to toughen U.S. gun laws. He has blamed
lawmakers for being in the thrall of the powerful National Rifle
Association gun lobby group.
Subsequent mass shootings at a Charleston, South Carolina,
church, a community college in Oregon, and the December shooting
in San Bernardino, California by a couple inspired by Islamist
militants have stiffened Obama's resolve to try to use his
executive authority to do more to tighten access to guns.
Under the changes, the U.S. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco,
Firearms and Explosives (ATF) will issue guidelines intended to
narrow exceptions to a system that requires sellers to check
with the Federal Bureau of Investigation to determine whether
buyers have criminal records, are charged with crimes or have
mental health conditions that would bar them from owning a gun.
Any changes to gun rules in America are fraught with
political risk. The U.S. Constitution's 2nd Amendment gives
Americans the right to have arms, a right that is fiercely
defended.
The stocks of gunmakers Smith & Wesson Holding Corp
and Sturm Ruger & Co Inc have climbed since the
announcement. On Tuesday morning, Smith & Wesson jumped 12.5
percent to $26.18 a share and Sturm Ruger was up 7.5 percent at
$65.97.
Legal challenges to the changes are expected,
and Republican presidential candidates have promised to reverse
his order if they win the White House. But Obama, entering his
eighth and last year in office, has said his measures are within
his authority and consistent with the Constitution.
(Reporting by Roberta Rampton; Editing by Kevin Drawbaugh and
Jonathan Oatis)