By Roberta Rampton and Ayesha Rascoe
WASHINGTON Jan 5 Wiping back tears as he
remembered children killed in a mass shooting, President Barack
Obama on Tuesday ordered stricter gun rules that he can impose
without Congress and urged American voters to reject pro-gun
candidates.
Obama made it clear he does not expect gun laws to change
during his remaining year in office, but pledged to do what he
can to make gun control a theme in the months leading up to the
November election to replace him.
In a powerful address in the White House, surrounded by
family members of people killed in shootings, Obama's voice rose
to a yell as he said the constitutional rights of Americans to
bear arms needed to be balanced by the right to worship, gather
peacefully and live their lives.
Obama has often said his toughest time in office was
grappling with the December 2012 massacre of 20 children and six
adults at an elementary school in Newtown, Connecticut.
"Every time I think about those kids, it gets me mad," Obama
said, tears rolling down his cheek.
"That changed me, that day," he said, after being introduced
by Mark Barden, whose 7-year-old son was killed in the shooting.
"My hope earnestly has been that it would change the country."
After that tragedy, the Democratic president failed to
persuade Congress to toughen U.S. gun laws. He has blamed
lawmakers for being in the thrall of the powerful National Rifle
Association gun lobby group.
Obama, comparing the issue to the great civil rights causes
of his time, is set to discuss gun violence again during a live
televised town hall on CNN on Thursday, and during his State of
the Union address next Tuesday.
Vice President Joe Biden is slated to do a series of
television interviews on the topic on Wednesday.
LEGAL CHALLENGES EXPECTED
The U.S. Constitution's 2nd Amendment gives Americans the
right to have arms, a right that is fiercely defended.
Obama laid out executive action he is taking to require more
gun sellers to get licenses and more gun buyers to undergo
background checks.
Under the changes, the U.S. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco,
Firearms and Explosives (ATF) is issuing guidelines intended to
narrow exceptions to a system that requires sellers to check
with the Federal Bureau of Investigation to determine whether
buyers have criminal records, are charged with crimes or have
mental health conditions that would bar them from owning a gun.
The proposal is "ripe for abuse" by the government, said
Chris Cox, an official with the NRA, in a statement, adding that
the group will continue to fight to protect Americans'
constitutional rights.
Legal challenges to the changes, which are contained in
guidance from the ATF, are expected.
The crucial question in any direct legal challenge will be
whether the ATF guidance creates new obligations, or merely
clarifies existing law.
The more the Obama administration acts as though the
guidance has created a new legal requirement, the more legal
trouble it might invite, said Lisa Heinzerling, administrative
law professor at Georgetown University.
The stocks of gunmakers Smith & Wesson Holding Corp
and Sturm Ruger & Co Inc have climbed since the
announcement. On Tuesday, Smith & Wesson ended up 11.1 percent
to $25.86 a share and Sturm Ruger closed up 6.8 percent at
$65.54.
REPUBLICANS VOW TO FIGHT
Republican leaders were quick to denounce Obama's gun
changes, with most Republican candidates for the 2016
presidential race promising to reverse his actions if they win
the White House.
Democratic candidates praised the moves.
Reince Priebus, the head of the Republican National
Committee, said the changes were "all about burnishing the
president's legacy and boosting Democrat enthusiasm in a
presidential election year."
Republicans who control Congress made it clear that they
oppose the changes, although some downplayed their significance.
"Ultimately, this executive 'guidance' is only a weak
gesture - a shell of what the president actually wants," said
Kevin McCarthy, leader of the Republican majority in the House
of Representatives.
Democrat Senator Joe Manchin of West Virginia appeared to be
in a minority in his party in voicing opposition to Obama's
actions.
"Instead of taking unilateral executive action, the
President should work with Congress and the American people,
just as I've always done, to pass the proposals he announced
today.
"Like all law-abiding Americans and gun owners, I want to
prevent future incidents of gun violence and keep firearms out
of the hands of criminals and the mentally ill, but legislation
and consensus is the correct approach," Manchin said in a
statement.
(Additional reporting by Robert Iafolla, Julia Edwards, Steve
Holland, Richard Cowan, Susan Cornwall, Susan Heavey and Megan
Cassella; Editing by Kevin Drawbaugh, Jonathan Oatis, James
Dalgleish, Toni Reinhold)