WASHINGTON Jan 4 President Barack Obama said on Monday he was confident his new executive actions to tighten U.S. gun rules were consistent with the constitutional right to bear arms and said the initiatives would be rolled out over the next several days.

Obama, speaking to reporters in the Oval Office, said the measures would not solve every violent crime or prevent every mass shooting in the United States, but they would potentially save lives. (Reporting by Jeff Mason, Ayesha Rascoe and Roberta Rampton)