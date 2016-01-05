Jan 5 Shares of gun manufacturers soared again
on Tuesday after President Barack Obama unveiled gun control
measures and Smith & Wesson Holding Corp released a
more bullish financial outlook.
Smith & Wesson shares were up 12.2 percent to $26.12 in
morning trade after touching a record high of $26.54 earlier in
the session. Shares of rival Sturm Ruger & Co jumped 7.4
percent to $65.95 after rising to a 1-1/2-year high of $66.93.
The White House unveiled measures on Monday that would
require more gun sellers to get licenses and more gun buyers to
undergo background checks.
In remarks from the White House set for 11:40 a.m. EST (1640
GMT), Obama will discuss his executive action.
"Based on the past multiple years, when gun control becomes
a big political topic in the headlines, these stocks do well,"
said Chris Krueger, an analyst at Lake Street Capital Markets,
noting that it leads to speculation that those people inclined
to buy firearms will do so ahead of new restrictions.
Late on Monday, Smith & Wesson boosted its third quarter and
full fiscal year sales and earnings outlook. The company said
that "the sell-through rate of its products at distribution has
been stronger than originally anticipated."
In another boost to the industry, data released on Monday
from the FBI's Adjusted National Instant Criminal Background
Check System (NICS), which serves as a proxy to overall consumer
demand in the firearms industry, showed a jump of 37.6 percent
in December.
Following the NICS data and increased outlook from Smith &
Wesson, BB&T Capital Markets analyst Brian Ruttenbur upgraded
his rating on Smith & Wesson shares to "buy" from "hold" and
raised his price target on Ruger shares to $70 from $63.
"Many demand drivers (Presidential elections, potential
regulations, and new product introductions) should allow for
very strong top- and bottom-line growth for (Ruger)," Ruttenbur
said in a research note.
