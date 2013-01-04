WASHINGTON Jan 4 President Barack Obama
appeared poised on Friday to pick former Republican Senator
Chuck Hagel as the next U.S. defense secretary and the
announcement may come early next week.
Sources on Capitol Hill and in the national security
community said all signs were pointing to Hagel as Obama's
choice to replace current Defense Secretary Leon Panetta.
The choice would likely set up a confirmation battle in the
Senate over whether Hagel strongly supports key U.S. ally
Israel. Gay rights groups have also complained about some of
Hagel's past remarks, which were seen as disparaging to them.
However, if Obama were to back down from picking Hagel, it
would be the second embarrassment for him, after his preferred
candidate for secretary of state, U.S. ambassador to the United
Nations Susan Rice, withdrew from consideration in the face of
determined opposition.
The White House insisted Obama had not yet made a final
decision on Hagel, but a source close to the situation said the
White House had signaled to Hagel's camp that he remained
Obama's leading candidate for the post.
The source said the process was on track for likely
nomination announcement on Monday or Tuesday.
It was not known whether Obama had finalized his decision or
if Hagel had been directly informed. The source said Hagel's
closest advisers had received "messages of reassurance" in
recent days in the face of a campaign by Hagel's critics aimed
at derailing his nomination.
Hagel has already faced an onslaught over his record on
Israel and Iran led by some pro-Israel groups and
neo-conservatives.
He has also come under fire from gay rights groups for
remarks questioning whether an "openly aggressively gay" nominee
could be an effective U.S. ambassador. Hagel last month issued
an apology for the comment, made in 1998, saying it was
"insensitive."
A Republican operative involved in the opposition to Hagel's
nomination predicted he would have trouble getting confirmed by
the Senate. "It's going to be a vicious fight," the operative
said.