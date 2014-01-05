U.S President Barack Obama hugs first lady Michelle as they watch the Diamond Head basketball game between Oregon State and Akron during their Christmas vacation in Honolulu, Hawaii, December 22, 2013. REUTERS/Hugh Gentry

U.S President Barack Obama's motorcade leaves his rental house as he and first lady Michelle go to take a short hike on the Na Pohaku O Hauwahine trail during his Christmas vacation in Kailua, Hawaii, January 4, 2014. REUTERS/Hugh Gentry

HONOLULU U.S. President Barack Obama is going to give his wife the birthday present that many parents can only dream of - time off, alone, without the children.

The White House said on Saturday first lady Michelle Obama would stay in Hawaii, where the family has been on vacation for the last two weeks, rather than return home with her husband and their two girls.

"As part of her birthday gift from the president, the first lady will remain in Hawaii to spend time with friends ahead of her upcoming 50th birthday," a White House official said.

The president was leaving Honolulu late on Saturday after a vacation that was filled with several games of golf and dinners out. He and his children are scheduled to arrive in Washington on Sunday morning.

