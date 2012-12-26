The sun rises over Kawainui marsh on Marine Corps Base Hawaii near where U.S President Barack Obama is staying during his Christmas vacation in Kailua, Hawaii December 24, 2012. REUTERS/Hugh Gentry

HONOLULU President Barack Obama may return to Washington from his Hawaiian holiday as early as Wednesday evening to address the unfinished "fiscal cliff" negotiations with Congress, an administration official said on Tuesday.

No further details were available about the president's plans when he returns to Washington.

The focus on negotiations to avert a sharp rise in taxes and deep spending cuts from January 1 has shifted to the U.S. Senate after the House of Representatives failed to pass its own budget measures last week.

Obama and his family arrived in Hawaii early on Saturday.

According to aides, the president has devoted his time to rest and recreation, however some of his aides spoke with Senate Democratic staff about fiscal cliff issues on Monday.

