(Updates with Obama comments)
By Mark Felsenthal
WASHINGTON, July 18 Fending off delays and a
barrage of political criticism of his signature healthcare law,
President Barack Obama on Thursday touted benefits Americans
already are reaping from the law and vowed to work through
setbacks to fully implement it.
"Generally speaking, what we've seen is that healthcare
costs have slowed drastically in a lot of areas since we passed
the Affordable Care Act," Obama said at a White House event,
surrounded by individuals who have seen their health insurance
costs drop.
"I recognize that there are a lot of folks, in this town at
least, who are rooting for this law to fail," the president
said. "What I've heard is just the same old song and dance.
We're just going to blow through that stuff," he added.
The president took to the soapbox just weeks after having to
delay a requirement for businesses to offer health coverage in
2014, or pay a fine, because the administration had yet to issue
final regulations in time for employers to comply.
Days after that July 2 announcement, the administration said
it would delay and loosen requirements for new state online
insurance marketplaces to verify the income and health coverage
status of people who apply for subsidized coverage.
Congressional Republicans, who have repeatedly sought to
repeal the health law, pounced on those delays and urged Obama
to also put off requirements that individuals obtain health
insurance.
Republicans are set to make the healthcare law a top
campaign issue in next year's congressional elections, and the
Republican-led House of Representatives on Wednesday approved
largely symbolic legislation to delay portions of the law.
Senator Marco Rubio, considered a potential Republican
candidate for president in 2016, on Thursday urged lawmakers to
withdraw funding for it.
"The reason this issue is still being talked about is
because Obamacare is a disaster," Rubio said.
Administration officials have struggled with the task of
launching the new online health insurance exchanges at the heart
of the law, sometimes called Obamacare, by an Oct. 1 deadline.
Their efforts to implement the law have been hampered by
limited staff and financial resources, as well as by steady
opposition from congressional Republicans.
At the White House, the president said the law, formally
called the Patient Protection and Affordable Care Act, was
responsible for sending refund checks to some 8.5 million people
as a result of lower insurance costs.
REBATES
U.S. insurers will pay $500 million in rebates to employers
and individuals because the law requires companies to pay
refunds to customers if they spend less than 80 percent of the
premiums they collect on medical care, the administration said
last month. That will mean an average rebate of $100 per family
for about 8.5 million insurance customers, the government said.
The president also cited lower-than-expected insurance rates
in New York and other states as evidence the law is trimming
costs.
New York State Governor Andrew Cuomo announced on Tuesday
that residents were likely to see their health insurance
premiums cut in half as the law draws people into health
insurance markets. California said in May that rates would fall
as much as 29 percent.
Administration officials also pointed to a Department of
Health and Human Services report concluding that cheaper
insurance rates are likely to be the norm rather than the
exception in 11 states.
The HHS report says the costs of plans will be lower than
originally anticipated. For example, in the 11 states covered in
the study, a mid-range plan in the individual market in 2014 is
on average 18 percent less expensive than previous government
and congressional estimates, the administration said.
Similarly, the report showed that the cost of the least
expensive mid-level plan available to small employers in six
states studied by the government is expected to be 18 percent
lower than they would have paid for a similar plan before the
law was enacted.
Some of the rate forecasts may be lowered before the
exchanges are opened in the fall, the administration said.
Obama is hoping to use the positive developments to build
support for a critical component of the law: getting healthy
young adults to register for health insurance plans to
counterbalance older, sicker enrollees and hold down costs.
Administration officials hope to sign up 7 million people
nationwide during an enrollment period that begins on Oct. 1 and
runs until the end of March. They say they are focusing on an
estimated 2.7 million healthy adults ages 18 to 35.
But in their stream of criticism of the law, Republicans say
it will actually raise the costs of healthcare for all
Americans, trigger an avalanche of new regulatory burdens on
businesses, and inhibit hiring.
The delays have given Republicans ammunition to argue that
the law was a bad idea in the first place.
"The law is turning out to be a train wreck," House Speaker
John Boehner said in a statement in response to Obama's speech.
"The law is costing American jobs; it's forcing people to give
up health plans they like; and it's driving up the cost of care
for families across America."
(Reporting by Mark Felsenthal; Editing by David Brunnstrom and
Vicki Allen)