WASHINGTON, March 11 President Barack Obama took
his quest to sign young people up for health insurance to an
edgy comedy website on Tuesday, where he traded insults with
host Zach Galifianakis while plugging his signature Obamacare
health program.
Obama sat for an interview on "Between Two Ferns with Zach
Galifianakis," on the Funny or Die website. The actor, who
starred in "The Hangover" films, is known for his
cringe-inducing banter on the program.
Obama got the chance to urge the youth of America to get
health insurance, but not until he'd been subjected to questions
like "What is it like to be the last black president?" and "What
should be done about North Ikea?"
The administration is stepping up efforts to increase youth
participation in Obamacare, also known as the Affordable Care
Act.
Youth participation is crucial to the success of the
program, but U.S. government data released on Tuesday showed
that while the number of people enrolled in private insurance
under Obamacare reached 4.2 million, the proportion of adults
aged 18-34 remained unchanged from January at 25 percent of
total enrollment in private Obamacare plans.
That is well below the 38 percent that administration
officials have talked about achieving to give insurers a strong
mix of healthier members, whose premium payments help offset the
cost of older, sicker policy holders.
Obama's crusade to draw in young people has had help from
singers Lady Gaga and John Legend, as well as sports celebrities
including former basketball star Magic Johnson.
While Galifianakis, who once told an interviewer "rudeness
is hilarious," may have seemed an odd match for the president,
the White House was thrilled at his ability to deliver a big
audience of young people.
"Very quickly, this video went, you know, viral," White
House spokesman Jay Carney said. The segment had already been
viewed 3 million times, he added.
The Funny or Die website was the top source of referrals
Tuesday to healthcare.gov, the Obamacare website, Carney said.
On "Between Two Ferns," Galifianakis did not dial back his
trademark style, calling Obama a nerd and asking him if he was
going to put his presidential library in his "home country" of
Kenya.
The president appeared to play along gamely and tried to
match Galifianakis insult for insult. "When I heard that people
actually watch this show, I was pretty surprised," Obama said.
When the president was finally allowed to make his pitch
about the benefits of signing up for health insurance,
Galifianakis sighed, looked at his watch and said, "Is this what
they mean by drones?"
