WASHINGTON May 16 President Barack Obama has
named a new deputy chief of staff, Kristie Canegallo, to oversee
implementation of his trademark healthcare law and other policy
efforts, the White House said on Friday.
The new position was created out of frustration within the
White House over problems with the rollout of the healthcare law
last year, particularly the glitch-filled website,
HealthCare.gov.
Canegallo has served most recently as a special assistant to
Obama and adviser to chief of staff Denis McDonough, leading
White House efforts on implementation of the Affordable Care
Act, also known as Obamacare, after October 2013.
"Given our experience with HealthCare.gov, we have
determined we need more senior-level focus on implementation and
execution," McDonough said in a statement.
"I have worked with Kristie since October 2010 and have
found her to always be the most prepared person in the room ...
and she will now be in a position to help implement and execute
the administration's priorities across the government."
In addition to healthcare, Canegallo will focus on education
policies and national security issues including ending the war
in Afghanistan.
Canegallo previously worked on the National Security Council
staff and at the Department of Defense.
