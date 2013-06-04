(Fixes typographical error in first paragraph)
By Steve Holland and David Ingram
WASHINGTON, June 3 The Obama administration on
Monday pushed back against Republican accusations that Attorney
General Eric Holder lied during a congressional appearance last
month about his involvement in leak investigations that involved
reporters.
Republican lawmakers have called Holder's credibility into
question by alleging that he failed to tell the truth in
testimony to the House of Representatives Judiciary Committee
about the Justice Department's secret seizures of journalist
records.
Holder told the committee on May 15 that he was not involved
in the potential prosecution of a reporter under the 1917
Espionage Act. Reports later surfaced that he had signed off on
a search warrant and a subpoena for the records of Fox News
reporter James Rosen.
Adding to the furor over Holder, who has been President
Barack Obama's attorney general since the Democratic president
took office in 2009, was a New York Times article on Sunday that
said some in the White House had privately told associates that
they wished Holder would resign.
White House officials said on Monday that Obama supports
Holder, who has faced a number of controversies over the years
that the administration has blamed on Republican partisan
maneuvering.
White House Chief of Staff Denis McDonough issued a
statement in which he said Obama and his team "believe that the
attorney general has the intellect, experience and integrity to
efficiently run the Department of Justice and not get distracted
by the partisans who seem more interested in launching political
attacks than cooperating with him."
In a letter to Republican lawmakers on Monday, a Justice
Department official wrote that prosecutors never sought to file
criminal charges against Rosen despite the FBI describing him in
an affidavit as a co-conspirator in espionage.
"At no time during the pendency of this matter - before or
after seeking the search warrant - have prosecutors sought
approval to bring criminal charges against the reporter," wrote
Peter Kadzik, a deputy assistant attorney general, without
naming Rosen.
CLARIFYING TESTIMONY
Two Republicans on the House Judiciary Committee, Chairman
Bob Goodlatte of Virginia and James Sensenbrenner of Wisconsin,
wrote to Holder on May 29 asking him to clarify the earlier
testimony about prosecutions of reporters.
Monday's letter from Kadzik said that because prosecutors
never sought to bring charges against Rosen, Holder's testimony
"was accurate and consistent with these facts."
Kadzik also wrote, "We are unaware of an instance when the
department has prosecuted a journalist for the mere publication
of classified information."
Replying immediately to the letter, Goodlatte and
Sensenbrenner said it was an inadequate response because it did
not come from Holder himself.
Rosen reported in 2009 that U.S. intelligence officials
believed North Korea would conduct more nuclear tests in
response to U.N. sanctions.
Stephen Kim, a former analyst at the State Department
suspected of being Rosen's source, faces trial on charges he
violated an anti-espionage law.
Republicans shrugged off the criticism from the White House
and insisted Holder has to provide some answers.
"I think that Eric Holder has damaged his credibility, and I
think he should ask himself whether he's really effectively
serving the president of the United States. Clearly there's been
some contradictory statements," Republican U.S. Senator John
McCain of Arizona told NBC's "Today" show.
Holder has been trying to assuage concerns from the news
media that Justice Department leak investigations have gone too
far and are running counter to First Amendment freedom of press
guarantees outlined in the U.S. Constitution.
Last week he held a private meeting with leaders of several
news organizations. More such meetings are planned.
A former press secretary for Obama, Robert Gibbs, said
Holder needs to do more than hold private meetings but doubted
he would be leaving his job soon.
"He is going to serve as long as the president wants him to,
and I think there is certainly no evidence that the president
wants him to leave so I don't expect ... (him) to go anywhere,"
Gibbs told MSNBC on Monday.
However, he added, "I think it would really behoove the
Department of Justice and the attorney general to come out and
explain the rationales behind these investigations."
(Editing by Fred Barbash, Cynthia Osterman and Mohammad
Zargham)