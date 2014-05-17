WASHINGTON May 17 President Barack Obama intends to nominate San Antonio Mayor Julian Castro as secretary of housing and urban development in a Cabinet reshuffling, the New York Times reported on Saturday, citing Democrats informed of the plan.

Castro, who has often been mentioned as a potential Democratic vice presidential candidate, would take the place of Shaun Donovan, who would move to head the Office of Management and Budget, the newspaper said. That job is being vacated by Sylvia Mathews Burwell, whom Obama has nominated as secretary of health and human services. (Reporting by Eric ; Editing by Doina Chiacu)