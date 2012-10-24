By Matt Spetalnick
WASHINGTON Oct 24 President Barack Obama voiced
confidence that if re-elected he would secure within six months
a deficit-reduction deal with Republicans equivalent to the
"grand bargain" he failed to achieve last year.
Obama made the bold prediction in an interview Tuesday with
the Des Moines Register which was originally off-the-record. The
White House released it Wednesday after the editor of the
newspaper, which is still deciding its presidential endorsement,
wrote a blistering blog complaining of the restriction.
Win or lose, Obama faces a so-called "fiscal cliff" of
automatic across-the-board spending cuts and tax increases set
for the end of the year, before the swearing in of a new
Congress and the victor in the presidential election.
"It will probably be messy. It won't be pleasant," he said
of the negotiations ahead. "But I am absolutely confident that
we can get what is the equivalent of the grand bargain that
essentially I've been offering to the Republicans for a very
long time, which is $2.50 worth of cuts for every dollar in
spending, and work to reduce the costs of our health care
programs," Obama said.
He also said a broader long-term deal could "credibly meet"
the target of $4 trillion in deficit reduction over 10 years as
proposed in December, 2010 by a deficit reduction commission
headed by Erskine Bowles and Alan Simpson.
"We're going to be in a position where I believe in the
first six months we are going to solve that big piece of
business," Obama said.
Obama's comments did not address with specifics how the
fiscal cliff could be avoided. But his reference to "six months"
for achieving a grand bargain conforms with the prevalent view
on Capitol Hill that Congress and the White House will attempt
some temporary fix on taxes and spending in order to work on
something larger in the months after a newly-elected Congress
convenes.
The comments to the largest newspaper in Iowa, a crucial
political battleground state Obama visited on Wednesday less
than two weeks before the Nov. 6 election, could meet a
skeptical reaction in Washington where congressional gridlock
remains.
Obama and U.S. House of Representatives Speaker John
Boehner, the top Republican in Congress, failed to reach a
"grand bargain" on the deficit last year when talks over raising
the debt ceiling for federal borrowing reached an impasse. Only
an 11th-hour deal in August 2011 prevented an historic
government debt default.
Recriminations over who is to blame for the "fiscal cliff"
that resulted have been a regular feature of the tight White
House race between Obama and Republican Mitt Romney.