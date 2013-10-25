By Mark Felsenthal
| WASHINGTON
WASHINGTON Oct 25 Democratic President Barack
Obama will take a swipe at austerity-minded Republicans on
Friday ahead of a looming budget rematch, urging against the
backdrop of a model school that spending, rather than
belt-tightening, is key to economic growth.
Lawmakers are girding for a conference starting Wednesday
aimed at reconciling vastly different spending plans put forward
by the Democratic-controlled Senate and the Republican-led House
of Representatives.
Obama will use a speech at the Pathways in Technology Early
College High School in Brooklyn, New York, whose technology
curriculum he has praised as a beacon for the future, to
contrast his budget priorities with Republicans.
"The president believes that the upcoming budget conference
is an opportunity for Washington to focus on building a strong,
secure middle class," a White House official said. "The
president will continue to insist that Congress invest in our
economy and create good jobs with good wages because we can't
just cut our way to prosperity."
The president's renewed focus on the budget comes just over
a week after the end of a stalemate that resulted in a 16-day
government shutdown and a near U.S. debt default. Since then,
Obama has been back on the defensive over the seriously flawed
online gateway to health insurance that is central to his
signature health care law, often called Obamacare.
White House aides say the president is looking ahead to the
next round of the budget debate and wants to use the speech to
contrast his goals of boosting government spending on things
like schools and infrastructure with those of Republicans, who
are focused on reining in the nation's debt and deficit and
shrinking the role of government.
Obama is due to remind the audience that the deficit is
projected to shrink this year to about half of what it was in
2009. He will say he is open to further deficit reduction, and
to trimming benefits to be paid out over the long term under
Social Security and Medicare, but only if they are accompanied
by ending tax breaks and increasing revenues to the government.
Those lofty goals contrast with the more modest expectations
expressed by some lawmakers taking part in the budget
negotiations.
House Budget Committee Chairman Paul Ryan said on Thursday a
new round of budget negotiations starting next week should focus
more narrowly on replacing automatic spending cuts rather than
an elusive "grand bargain." Ryan will lead Republicans on the
29-member panel that is trying to reach a deal before Dec. 15.
Both parties want to minimize the impact of the
across-the-board sequester cuts that went into effect in March
and avoid a further $109 billion round of reductions due to bite
on Jan. 15.
Obama is due to speak at the high school and then take part
in two fundraisers, one for the Democratic Congressional
Campaign Committee, which aims to get Democrats elected in the
House, and the other for the Democratic National Committee,
which coordinates Democratic party activity.
The Pathways in Technology high school earned praise from
the president during his State of the Union speech earlier this
year for a six-year program that allows students to earn a
community college degree as well as a chance to work with the
partner company of the school, IBM.
The school, which also collaborates with the City University
of New York, allows students to get an associate of arts degree
in computers or engineering.
Obama praised the school as a model for efforts to compete
with the education systems of countries like Germany, which he
said was preparing students for technical jobs immediately after
high school.