By Roberta Rampton
BOSTON, March 5 President Barack Obama gently
chided Democratic donors on Wednesday for paying too much
attention to the next presidential race in 2016 and not enough
attention to the upcoming midterm elections in 2014.
Reminding Democrats at a fundraiser in Boston that "we got
whalloped" in the 2010 midterms, when Republicans took control
of the U.S. House of Representatives, Obama warned that "it
could happen again if we don't fight on behalf of the things we
care about in this election."
"No one could be more invested than me in having a Democrat
succeed me," Obama told about 70 supporters at a dinner where
tickets cost $5,000 to $20,000. But he stressed to Democrats
they need to invest time, money and energy on the November
midterms.
"In the midterms, Democrats too often don't vote. Too often,
when there's not a presidential election, we don't think it's
sexy, we don't think it's interesting, people tune out," Obama
said.
A third of the 100-member Senate is up for grabs in November
elections as well as all 435 seats in the Republican-controlled
House of Representatives.
Republicans believe they have a good chance to pick up the
six seats they need to take control of the Senate based on
public dissatisfaction with Obama.
The Boston event was one of 30 fundraisers the president
plans to headline through June.
Earlier on Wednesday, in Cambridge, Mass., Obama held a
private roundtable discussion with about 25 supporters at up to
$32,400 per ticket, organized by the Democratic National
Committee.
Obama told supporters that the policies he is promoting are
popular with voters, such as raising the minimum wage.
"It's common sense, that's all I'm trying to say. It's just
common sense," Obama said in a campaign-style speech to about
3,000 people at the Central Connecticut State University, just
outside of Hartford earlier on Wednesday.
Obama has proposed raising the federal minimum wage to
$10.10 per hour, up from the current level of $7.25, which he
said would lift wages for 28 million people. Three-quarters of
Americans agree it should be hiked.
"It would immediately raise millions of people out of
poverty. It would help millions more work their way out of
poverty. And it doesn't require new taxes, doesn't require new
spending, doesn't require some vast bureaucracy," Obama said.
Connecticut has already raised its state minimum wage above
$7.25, and Democratic Governor Dannel Malloy is seeking to hike
it again to $10.10.
Republicans have objected to the plan to raise the minimum
wage, bolstered by a report from the nonpartisan Congressional
Budget Office, which said the plan could lead to 500,000 fewer
jobs.
"We know beyond dispute that raising the minimum wage will
destroy jobs for people who need them the most. When folks are
still struggling to find work in this economy, why would we make
that any harder?" said Brendan Buck, a spokesman for Republican
Speaker John Boehner, in a statement.