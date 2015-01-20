By Steve Holland
| WASHINGTON
WASHINGTON Jan 20 President Barack Obama will
challenge the Republican-led Congress to back his tax-raising
ideas for helping middle-class Americans in a State of the Union
speech on Tuesday that will set up a tough debate and may impact
the 2016 campaign to replace him.
Looking to burnish his legacy with two years left in office,
Obama will appear before a joint session of Congress in the well
of the House of Representatives at 9 p.m. (0200 GMT Wednesday).
The speech will be his best opportunity of the year to command
the attention of millions of Americans watching on television.
Obama will push a plan to increase taxes by $320 billion
over 10 years on the wealthy by closing tax loopholes and
imposing a fee on big financial firms. The money would be used
to pay for an increase in benefits for the middle class.
Obama's aim is to help those left behind by an economic
revival taking hold six years into his tenure, which began with
the Democrat facing a crippling financial crisis.
"Now that we have fought our way through the crisis, how do
we make sure that everybody in this country, how do we make sure
that they are sharing in this growing economy?" Obama said in a
White House-produced YouTube video preview of his speech.
Obama's proposals are already being viewed skeptically by
Republicans who control both houses of Congress and who are in
no mood to raise taxes on anyone.
"More Washington tax hikes and spending is the same, old
top-down approach we've come to expect from President Obama that
hasn't worked," said Michael Steel, spokesman for House Speaker
John Boehner, the top U.S. Republican.
But White House officials are betting that Republicans, also
under pressure to help the middle class and needing to prove
they can govern, will be willing to compromise on some aspects
of the plan.
"So are they going to agree on everything? Absolutely not,"
senior White House adviser Dan Pfeiffer told CBS' "Face the
Nation" on Sunday. "I think we should have a debate in this
country between middle class economics and trickledown economics
and see if we can come to an agreement on the things we do agree
on."
The proposals are also likely to be the subject of a debate
among potential candidates to replace him in 2016, a campaign
that is just now getting started.
Obama will take his proposals on the road the next day,
traveling to Idaho and Kansas to promote them. And he will be
interviewed by three YouTube bloggers.
The speech will also allow Obama to update Americans on the
struggle against Islamic extremists, two weeks after 17 people
were killed in Paris attacks.
He will defend his decision to seek to normalize diplomatic
relations with Cuba. Alan Gross, the U.S. aid worker whose
release from a Cuban prison helped pave the way toward restoring
diplomatic ties with Cuba, will be among first lady Michelle
Obama's guests for the speech.
(Reporting by Steve Holland; Editing by Nick Zieminski)