WASHINGTON Jan 20 President Barack Obama will
challenge a skeptical Republican-led Congress on Tuesday to back
tax increases on the wealthy to help lift up middle-class
Americans in a State of the Union speech that will outline his
vision for his last two years in office.
According to excerpts released by the White House of his 9
p.m. EST (0200 GMT Wednesday) televised speech, Obama will say
it is time to convert a recent surge in the U.S. economy into
improvements for the middle class, many of whom are still
experiencing hard times.
"Will we accept an economy where only a few of us do
spectacularly well? Or will we commit ourselves to an economy
that generates rising incomes and chances for everyone who makes
the effort?" Obama will say.
Obama is proposing tax increases of $320 billion over the
next 10 years to pay for expanded tax credits and educational
benefits for the middle class.
The idea of raising the top capital gains and dividends tax
rate to 28 percent from 23.8 percent is popular with Democrats
who are looking beyond Obama's tenure to the 2016 elections. But
it seems dead on arrival with Republicans who control both
houses of Congress since their big election wins in November.
For Obama, seeking to burnish his legacy with two years left
in office, the speech will be his best opportunity of the year
to talk to millions of Americans watching on television about
the improved economy six years into his tenure, which began with
the Democrat facing a crippling financial crisis.
"At this moment - with a growing economy, shrinking
deficits, bustling industry, and booming energy production - we
have risen from recession freer to write our own future than any
other nation on Earth. It's now up to us to choose who we want
to be over the next 15 years, and for decades to come," Obama
will say.
On foreign policy, Obama will call on lawmakers to pass a
new authorization of military force against Islamic State
militants to replace powers that were given to President George
W. Bush to prosecute the Iraq war.
He will say the U.S.-led effort to stop Islamic State from
advancing in Iraq and Syria is working without dragging the
United States into another ground war in the Middle East.
"This effort will take time. It will require focus. But we
will succeed," he will say.
Obama will also urge Congress to pass cybersecurity
legislation following a hack of Sony Pictures that the FBI has
blamed on North Korea. Pyongyang denies responsibility.
"No foreign nation, no hacker, should be able to shut down
our networks, steal our trade secrets, or invade the privacy of
American families, especially our kids," he will say.
