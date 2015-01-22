(Adds details, comments from Obama's Idaho visit)
By Jeff Mason
BOISE, Idaho Jan 21 A day after delivering a
defiant State of the Union speech to the Republican-led U.S.
Congress, President Barack Obama headed to the conservative
heartland on Wednesday to promote his plans for bolstering the
middle class.
Obama left Washington for a two-day trip to Idaho and Kansas
to push his message that everyone should stand to gain from an
economy that has all but recovered from years in the doldrums.
No longer restrained by having to face an election again,
Obama struck a confident tone in his State of the Union address
on Tuesday night, saying, "the shadow of crisis has passed."
Despite losing control of the Senate to Republicans in
November's midterm elections, Obama has taken an active role
setting the agenda on policy from immigration reform to
improving relations with Cuba, as he seeks to shape his legacy.
Polls show Obama has reason to be upbeat. Reuters/Ipsos
polling data on Wednesday put his approval at 41 percent this
week, up four points from a month ago. But 52 percent of
Americans still disapprove of his performance.
To a crowd of more than 6,000 in a stadium at Boise State
University, Obama continued to chide Republicans and noted that
their limited applause during his speech on Tuesday made clear
that they did not back his ideas.
"I know there are Republicans who disagree with my
approach. I could see that from their body language yesterday,"
he said to laughter from the crowd.
"My job is to put forward what I think is best for
America. The job of Congress, then, is to put forward
alternative ideas, but they've got to be specific. They can't
just be, 'no.' ... Tell me how we're going to do the things that
need to be done. Tell me how we get to 'yes.'"
Republicans have not warmed to Obama's proposals to finance
free community college or raise taxes on wealthy individuals,
and they are not pleased by his veto threats.
Obama pledged to veto Republican efforts to overturn his
signature healthcare law, executive action loosening rules for
undocumented immigrants, and efforts to force the White House to
approve the controversial Keystone XL oil pipeline.
Republicans called for Obama to be more humble, given that
they took control of both chambers of Congress this month after
winning the midterms handsomely.
"We've only been here 2-1/2 weeks, and he's put seven veto
threats. I think that's probably not the best start. Let us work
the legislation before you decide something's going to be
vetoed," House of Representatives Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy
said on the CBS "This Morning" program.
TRADE AND THE HEARTLAND
One area where Obama might win support from Republicans is
on trade. He called in his speech for Congress to give him
so-called fast-track authority to help complete major trade
pacts such as the Trans-Pacific Partnership deal being
negotiated with Asia.
He warned that China would be the winner if that deal
falters.
"The president made very clear last night that TPA (Trade
Promotion Authority) and TPP is now a top presidential priority
and now is the time to get it done," said Evan Medeiros, the top
White House aide on Asia.
While some conservative Republicans oppose giving Obama
fast-track authority, the heaviest resistance might be from
fellow Democrats who worry that trade deals could hurt American
workers.
McCarthy said Republicans are also willing to work with
Obama on tax reform.
Treasury Secretary Jack Lew said on Wednesday that after
recent talks with Republicans he was confident a business tax
reform plan can make it through Congress. Lew put the chances of
passage at "better than 50-50."
The tax plan includes a lower top corporate rate, ensuring
more taxes are paid on foreign earnings, and closing a host of
loopholes.
In Idaho, Obama visited a lab at the university's Micron
Engineering Center, telling students and staff that he was good
at engineering despite not having studied it. The White House
chose Boise because of its tech sector and record in training
for tech jobs.
Both Idaho and Kansas, where Obama traveled to for the
night, are "red" or Republican-leaning states. The White House
chose states deliberately to show that Obama's policies have
bipartisan appeal.
Obama's vision of a stronger and more expensive safety net
stands little chance of becoming law this year, but it could
shape the debate for the 2016 presidential election.
Hillary Clinton, the likely frontrunner for the Democratic
nomination, is already facing heat from Massachusetts Senator
Elizabeth Warren and others on the left, who worry Clinton may
bow to pressure from Wall Street and not push enough of a
populist agenda on the economy.
In a post on Twitter after the Tuesday speech, Clinton
wrote: "@BarackObama #SOTU pointed way to an economy that works
for all. Now we need to step up & deliver for the middle class.
#FairShot #FairShare".
(Additional reporting by Julia Edwards, Doina Chiacu, Jason
Lange, Howard Schneider, Susan Heavey, Krista Hughes and Richard
Cowan; Writing by Alistair Bell and Jeff Mason; Editing by Ken
Wills)