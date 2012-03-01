* Republicans push Obama to alter energy policies
* Leaders meet amid election-year acrimony
* Analysts skeptical about meeting's purpose
By Alister Bull and Richard Cowan
WASHINGTON, Feb 29 President Barack Obama
and Republican congressional leaders briefly put aside their
election-year attacks on each other on Wednesday for a rare
working lunch that the White House billed as an effort to find
common ground on strengthening the economy.
The president and his fellow Democrats are at odds with
Republicans over how to tackle high unemployment and nagging
government budget deficits. Both sides are highlighting
conflicting policy prescriptions to win over voters before the
November elections.
Republican leaders used the event to point out their
differences with Obama over U.S. energy policy amid a rapid
run-up in gasoline prices that could damage the president.
And shortly before going to the White House, Senate
Republican leader Mitch McConnell took to the Senate floor to
blast Obama's energy policies for a second straight day. His
speech was part of a coordinated Republican effort to exploit
voter anxiety over rising gas prices.
House of Representatives Speaker John Boehner, the top U.S.
Republican, told reporters later in the day that he urged Obama,
as he has done many times over the past several months, to
approve a stalled Canada-to-Texas oil pipeline project.
The president last month rejected the Keystone XL pipeline,
which was to run through environmentally sensitive areas of
Nebraska from the U.S.-Canadian border.
On Monday the White House said it welcomed a fresh proposal
by TransCanada to build a southern leg of the pipeline and
refile an application for the northern part of the route.
The bipartisan group did manage to focus on potential areas
of agreement such as measures to help small businesses, which
could be enacted this year.
"The president believed there were some areas that we could
find common ground, and frankly I was encouraged by that,"
Boehner told reporters.
The White House also displayed some optimism.
"Certainly, there is reason to hope that if Congress can
focus on resolving some differences, we could get some
progress," White House press secretary Jay Carney said,
referring to jobs proposals put forward by House Republicans.
The lunch meeting, the first between Obama and bipartisan
congressional leaders since July 23, 2011, took place against
the backdrop of escalating election-year rhetoric and continued
partisan gridlock in Congress.
SKEPTICS
The luncheon might have been one of the few remaining
opportunities in this election year for both parties to claim
they made a stab at bipartisanship before the tone gets meaner.
"The American people tend to give presidents higher marks if
they are part of the solution rather than part of the problem,"
said William Galston, senior fellow at The Brookings Institution
in Washington.
"Having the president visibly reaching out his hand" could
benefit Obama, he added.
The bickering that vexes Washington was underscored on
Tuesday when moderate Republican Senator Olympia Snowe announced
she would not seek a fourth term because she had grown tired of
the partisan battles that have left Congress with an approval
rating of around 10 percent.
The lunch was initiated by the White House, which said the
aim was "to find common ground on legislative priorities that
will create jobs and strengthen America's economy."
But even former administration officials, such as Jared
Bernstein, Vice President Joe Biden's former chief economic
adviser, expressed puzzlement at the purpose of the meeting.
"There is definitely a need for economic policy coming down
from Congress, but the political constraints in an election year
amplified by a level of partisanship that is as high as I've
ever seen it, leads me to be very skeptical that we're going to
see very much at all," he said.
Obama has made running against a "do-nothing Congress" a
central plank of his re-election campaign. Analysts say
Republicans, who get a bigger share of the blame for the Capitol
Hill gridlock in polls, need to show voters that they can work
with Democrats.
With surveys indicating voters are turned off by the failure
of both parties to agree on even the most basic legislation,
Obama is under pressure to show he can rise above the partisan
fray.
Given the rancor in Washington, it might come as no surprise
that congressional leaders left the White House unable to agree
on what they had dined on.
"Red something - snapper," Senate Democratic leader Harry
Reid told reporters. "Salmon," said Boehner.