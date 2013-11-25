SEATTLE Nov 24 President Barack Obama, on a
fundraising swing in Seattle on Sunday, described himself as
"not a particularly ideological person" despite ongoing
political clashes with Republicans over healthcare, the economy,
and immigration reform.
Fresh from a deal with Iran over its nuclear program, Obama
started a western swing on Sunday that will include stops in
California to raise money for Democrats, tout his record on the
economy, and push for reform of U.S. immigration laws.
At the Seattle fundraiser the president noted the National
Security Agency revelations, the mass shooting of children at a
Connecticut school, and events in the Middle East were all
reasons people were discouraged in the United States. He left
out healthcare reform from that list.
The rollout of Obama's signature health law has been plagued
by a glitch-filled website and cancellations of some insurance
plans that the administration had said would not be in jeopardy.
The problems have hurt Obama and his fellow Democrats in the
polls.
Despite those problems, the White House expressed optimism
on Sunday that Democrats could regain control of the House of
Representatives, which has blocked many of Obama's top policy
priorities - on ideological grounds, Democrats would say.
The president called that chamber a barrier to progress in
his remarks and said there would be broad consensus on issues
such as immigration reform if politics were stripped away.
"I'm not a particularly ideological person," he said, saying
pragmatism was necessary to advance the values that were
important to him.
Republicans view the president as very ideological. They
view his healthcare reform as a government overreach and are
hoping to capitalize on its shaky rollout to keep control of the
House and wrest control of the Senate away from Democrats in
next year's midterm elections.
