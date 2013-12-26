HONOLULU Dec 26 President Barack Obama on Thursday signed the two-year U.S. budget agreement negotiated by Congress earlier this month.

The bill was among seven pieces of legislation signed by Obama, who is vacationing with his family in Hawaii.

The U.S. Senate passed a budget deal on Dec. 18 that will ease automatic spending cuts and reduce the risk of a government shutdown. (Reporting by Ros Krasny; Editing by Chris Reese)