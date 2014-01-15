By Mark Felsenthal
| WASHINGTON
WASHINGTON Jan 15 President Barack Obama on
Wednesday pitches his economic agenda in North Carolina, a
battleground state in the last two national elections that has
veered sharply to the right under a Republican governor and a
Republican-controlled state assembly.
Obama's visit is aimed at drawing attention to a
manufacturing initiative he promised last year to identify hubs
linking ground-breaking research with businesses that could use
the innovation commercially.
However, the announcement will be overshadowed by his
inability so far to persuade Congress to approve legislation
extending emergency unemployment insurance for people who have
been out of work for at least six months. The president and his
aides say approving such benefits would not only provide 1.5
million Americans a much-needed cushion but would boost growth.
Despite pressure from the administration, Democrats and
Republicans in the U.S. Senate rejected one another's proposals
on Monday. While they vowed to keep working to find middle
ground, a compromise appears unlikely before next week's Senate
recess. The measure would also have to pass the Republican-led
House of Representatives.
Obama's presence in North Carolina comes as the
Republican-dominated state government has carried out a
conservative agenda, cutting jobless benefits, banning same-sex
marriage, and freezing pay for teachers.
In that environment, North Carolina's Democratic Senator Kay
Hagen faces a tough reelection battle in November. She will not
be with Obama during trip, citing the need to participate in
votes in Washington.
Analysts said it would not serve her to be too closely
associated with Obama, whose bungled healthcare law roll-out has
dropped his popularity ratings in the state.
But despite the right-leaning cast of its elected officials,
North Carolina, which voted for Obama in 2008 and Republican
challenger Mitt Romney in 2012, remains a "purple" state divided
among Democrats and Republicans, analysts said. A drawing of
political district lines that gave advantages to Republicans and
generous funding from deep-pocketed political donors has skewed
representation in the general assembly to the right, they said.
Even though the election is months away, Obama's visit
should help mobilize loyal Democrats, in particular young people
who are less likely to vote in mid-term elections.
"North Carolina is still a battleground state," said David
McLennan, a political scientist at William Peace University in
Raleigh. A substantial African-American community, a rising
number of Hispanic voters and numerous university towns that
have drawn residents from out of state have contributed to this
shift to political balance, he said.
While in North Carolina, President Obama is due to visit
Vacon, a company that manufactures an electric motor part, and
then give a speech at North Carolina State University. There, he
is due to announce that a group of companies has been selected
to the first of three manufacturing institutes he said last year
he would launch.
The institutes, being established with $200 million of
federal money, are aimed at linking companies with innovative
technologies. The one being announced in North Carolina is
focused on spurring development of energy-efficient, high-power
electronic chips that will make electronic devices like motors
and consumer electronics smaller and faster.
Two other institutes focused on digital manufacturing and
lightweight metals manufacturing are due to be announced in
coming weeks, the White House said.
For this institute, the Department of Energy is awarding $70
million over five years, matched by at least $70 million in
non-federal commitments by the winning team of businesses and
universities, along with the state of North Carolina, the White
House said.