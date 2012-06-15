WASHINGTON, June 15 A reporter caused an unusual
disruption at the White House on Friday when he interrupted
President Barack Obama mid-sentence while making a statement,
challenging his decision to give young illegal immigrants a
chance to stay in the United States.
"Why do you favor foreigners over American workers?" the
man, who later identified himself as Neil Munro from The Daily
Caller website, yelled out from among the reporters listening to
Obama's remarks in the White House Rose Garden, which were
televised live.
Obama, clearly irritated by the disruption, stopped reading
from his statement and said, "It's not time for questions, sir."
Munro later interrupted him again, causing Obama to say: "I
didn't ask for an argument. I'm answering your question."
The White House press corps frequently shouts questions to
the president after he reads prepared statements, but it is very
rare for a journalist to interrupt him, particularly in formal
settings such as the Rose Garden or the Oval Office.
In a statement on the Daily Caller site, Editor-In-Chief
Tucker Carlson defended Munro, saying, "A reporter's job is to
ask questions and get answers.
"Our job is to find out what the federal government is up
to. Politicians often don't want to tell us. A good reporter
gets the story. We're proud of Neil Munro."
The Daily Caller was founded by Carlson, a conservative
commentator, and Neil Patel, who was an adviser to former Vice
President Dick Cheney.
(Reporting By Laura MacInnis; Editing by Peter Cooney)