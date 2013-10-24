By Amanda Becker
WASHINGTON Oct 24 Fresh from a bruising fight
with House of Representatives Republicans over the budget, U.S.
President Barack Obama on Thursday urged them to work with him
to overhaul the country's immigration laws.
"Let's do it now. Let's not delay. Let's get this done, and
let's do it in a bipartisan fashion," Obama said at a White
House event that was part of a renewed push he is making on one
of his top domestic priorities.
But immigration reform remains stalled in the
Republican-led House and, if anything, the budget fight that
caused a 16-day shutdown of the federal government could add to
the struggles facing immigration reform.
In one sign of the hurdles, a spokesman for House Speaker
John Boehner said the House would not consider any "massive,
Obamacare-style legislation," though the spokesman left open the
possibility of tackling immigration reform through smaller,
piecemeal bills.
The comment hinted at the antipathy many Republicans feel
toward any initiative associated with Obama's agenda. That
antipathy has grown after a budget struggle in which Republicans
sought to weaken the 2010 health care law known as "Obamacare."
"It's too early to tell, the shutdown battle was too
bruising and the dust has to settle; passions and tempers have
to decrease," said Republican strategist Ana Navarro, noting
that many House Republicans, including leadership, support
immigration reform.
OBAMACARE TRUMPING IMMIGRATION
Still, in the shutdown's aftermath, Boehner and other
Republicans have focused almost exclusively on problems in
Obamacare's rollout and have said little on immigration reform.
Boehner told reporters this week he was "hopeful"
immigration reform might be addressed this year but gave no
specifics.
The Senate in June passed a sweeping measure that would
strengthen border security, require employers to verify workers'
legal status and create a provisional status for workers as part
of a 13-year path to citizenship.
House Democrats have introduced a nearly identical bill but
it stands almost no chance of passing the Republican-led House.
One avenue for moving forward on immigration reform in the
House could be to use a series of separate bills on border
security and related issues that could be packaged together and
form the basis for a compromise with the Senate.
House Judiciary Committee Chairman Robert Goodlatte of
Virginia is leading that effort. His panel passed four
Republican-backed bills over the summer but there has been
little recent activity on the issue in the Judiciary Committee.
Goodlatte and the House's second-ranking Republican,
Representative Eric Cantor of Virginia, are working on a
measure to help those brought illegally into the country as
children.
But there is no date set for introducing such a measure and
a chief sponsor has yet to be determined, according to a House
aide close to the situation.
California Republican Darrell Issa is also drafting a
measure that could be released as early as next week.
BUSINESS, LABOR PUSH CONGRESS
A draft of a broad immigration bill developed by a
bipartisan group of House members offers another alternative.
But the bipartisan group, whose members include Democrat Luis
Guitierrez of Illinois and Mario Diaz-Balart of Florida, has yet
to release its proposal and members still describe it as
tentative.
The eight-member bipartisan group now consists of only five
lawmakers after three Republicans walked away from the talks.
The U.S. Chamber of Commerce, organized labor, religious
leaders, law enforcement officials and agricultural groups are
among the powerful interests pushing Congress to act on
immigration.
"Obviously, just because something is smart and fair and
good for the economy and fiscally responsible and supported by
business and labor and the evangelical community and many
Democrats and many Republicans, that does not mean that it will
actually get done," Obama said to laughter from immigration
reform supporters who attended his speech at the White House,
Liberal groups are trying to turn up the heat on Republican
lawmakers whose districts include large immigrant populations.
Those lawmakers are seen as potentially vulnerable on the
immigration issue in the 2014 congressional races.
Service Employees International Union President Mary Kay
Henry outlined to Reuters a coordinated campaign to target 30 to
35 Republican incumbents in key districts.
If progress is not made soon, many liberal groups may turn
their attention toward trying to elect lawmakers who support
immigration reform.
If the House does not act, "we've made plans to move into
mobilization drives in the districts that are vulnerable. We're
ready to pivot to the ballot box if we have to," said AFL-CIO
immigration campaign director Tom Snyder.