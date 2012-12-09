By Jeff Mason
| WASHINGTON
WASHINGTON Dec 9 President Barack Obama's
inauguration committee is accepting corporate donations to help
fund the parade and other events associated with his Jan. 21
inauguration after tapped-out Democratic donors spent huge sums
helping him get elected.
The move is a shift for Obama, who did not accept corporate
donations for his first inauguration in January 2009.
Aides from the Presidential Inaugural Committee confirmed it
would accept money from "individual and institutional" givers to
help cover the cost of public events not paid for by taxpayers.
"Our goal is to make sure that we will meet the fundraising
requirements for this civic event after the most expensive
presidential campaign in history," Addie Whisenant, a committee
spokeswoman, said in a statement.
"To ensure continued transparency, all names of donors will
be posted to a regularly updated website."
The committee would not accept donations from lobbyists or
political action committees (PACs), however, and would not forge
sponsorship agreements with people or businesses, she said.
Obama has shifted his position on money in politics before.
Earlier this year, despite his opposition to a Supreme Court
ruling that allowed outside organizations to spend unlimited
amounts in campaign advertising, Obama agreed to allow White
House and other high-profile campaign aides to attend
fundraisers for a Super PAC designed to support his re-election.
Advisers said his shift came as a result of the success of
Republican Super PACs.
On Inauguration Day, taxpayers fund the official swearing-in
ceremony on Capitol Hill and related congressional lunches, but
the inaugural committee must pay for the parade, balls, and
other events.
According to fundraising documents linked to a story by the
New York Times, donors have been offered perks including tickets
to an inaugural ball, seats for the parade, and access to donor
receptions for $250,000 in individual donations or $1 million in
institutional or corporate contributions.
Perks are also offered for lesser amounts, down to $10,000
per individual and $100,000 per institution.
A committee aide said there would be no limit on the amount
of contributions as long as legal guidelines were met.
The festivities on Inauguration Day will be toned down to
reflect the still fragile U.S. economy, a committee aide said. A
concert will not be held on the National Mall as it was in the
lead-up to the ceremony four years ago, and the number of
official Inaugural balls will be whittled down.