WASHINGTON Nov 21 U.S. President Barack Obama will travel to India in January for a celebration marking the adoption of the Indian constitution, the White House said on Friday.

Obama was invited by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and will be the first U.S. president to attend a Republic Day celebration, which marks the enactment of India's constitution on Jan. 26, 1950.

The White House said Obama will meet with Modi and other Indian officials to strengthen and expand the U.S.-India relationship. (Writing by Bill Trott; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)