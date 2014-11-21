(Adds analyst, paragraphs 8,9)
By David Brunnstrom
WASHINGTON Nov 21 U.S. President Barack Obama
will attend India's Republic Day celebrations in January as
chief guest, a sign of steadily expanding ties between two
countries that share concerns about China's growing power in
Asia.
Obama was invited by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and will
be the first U.S. president to attend a Republic Day
celebration, the White House said on Friday. Diplomats said
Obama, who visited India in 2010, would also be the first U.S.
president to visit the country twice while in office.
India's relations with Washington have flourished in the
past decade, although they have also had tussles over trade and
other issues. The two countries are developing a strategic
partnership prompted by shared concerns about China's
increasingly assertive territorial claims in the Asia-Pacific
region.
Modi met Obama on a visit to the United States in September
and they have spoken by telephone since. Their relationship is
thought to have helped resolve a major trade spat in the World
Trade Organization.
Modi used a Twitter message to announce Obama as the chief
guest on Republic Day, which marks the enactment of India's
constitution on Jan. 26, 1950.
Dhruva Jaishankar, a South Asia specialist at the German
Marshall Fund of the United States, said the invitation to Obama
was a sign of "a radically altering political calculus" in New
Delhi, where previous leaders traditionally sought to keep some
distance from Washington.
"This visit will also mark a real turnaround over eight or
nine months ago, when questions were still being asked about
Modi's willingness to cooperate with the United States, given
his history of having been denied a visa," Jaishankar said.
Modi was denied entry into the United States from 2005 until
he was elected prime minister in May, after allegations he did
too little to stop religious riots that killed at least 1,000
people, mostly Muslims, in his home state of Gujarat. Modi
denied any wrongdoing.
India traditionally invites a head of state to participate
as chief guest for Republic Day celebrations, which culminates
in a military parade including its nuclear capable missiles.
Much of the hardware dates back to the Soviet era, when
India had close ties with Moscow, while more recent defense
purchases include billions of dollars of U.S.-made equipment.
Last year's chief guest was Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo
Abe, who has taken a tough line with China over its territorial
claims.
(Reporting by Bill Trott and David Brunnstrom; Additional
reporting by Frank Jack Daniel and Manoj Kumar in New Delhi;
Editing by David Storey and Frances Kerry)