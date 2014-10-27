WASHINGTON Oct 27President Barack Obama will
launch a series of executive actions on Monday to strengthen
U.S. advanced manufacturing, including a $300 million investment
in three technologies considered crucial to the country's
industrial competitiveness.
The White House said in a statement the actions would build
on the final report of Obama's Advanced Manufacturing
Partnership that recommends measures to spur innovation, secure
a skilled workforce and improve the business climate.
Obama is meeting at the White House on Monday with the
partnership's steering committee, a working group of the
President's Council of Advisors in Science and Technology.
The White House said NASA and the departments of Defense,
Energy and Agriculture would invest more than $300 million in
the emerging technologies of advanced materials including
composites and bio-based materials, advanced sensors for
manufacturing, and digital manufacturing.
It said the investments, matched by private-sector
resources, would drive advances in the manufacturing of
high-tech materials including "new steel alloys that are twice
as strong and lighter than today" and new processes to eliminate
reliance on foreign supplies of critical materials.
As part of the effort, the National Science Foundation will
establish up to two manufacturing "centers of excellence" in
basic research bringing together universities and industry with
a focus on advanced sensors for manufacturing and digital
manufacturing.
The White House statement added that the Labor Department
was launching a $100 Million American Apprenticeships Grant
Competition to spur apprenticeships in advanced manufacturing.
In addition, the Commerce Department's Manufacturing
Extension Partnership will pilot $130 million competition over
five years across 10 states to help small manufacturers adopt
new technologies and bring new products to market.
