WASHINGTON, June 17 President Barack Obama will
seek to highlight gains in advanced manufacturing in the United
States during a trip to Pennsylvania on Tuesday as he tries to
show how his administration is boosting economic growth without
help from Republicans in Congress.
Obama is due to announce efforts to make it easier for
people who want to start or expand manufacturing businesses to
avail themselves of government equipment and research. He will
also reveal plans for five government agencies to spend $150
million to produced sophisticated materials that have promising
commercial applications.
During a visit to TechShop, a do-it-yourself workshop and
business incubator in Pittsburgh, the president will draw
attention to ways manufacturing gains have helped advance
economic growth.
A White House report notes that manufacturing output has
increased 30 percent since the end of the 2007-2009 recession,
and that the sector has added jobs at the fastest rate in nearly
two decades.
The administration has devoted substantial energy to
supporting manufacturing, arguing it is the key to building
well-paying jobs in the United States in a competitive global
economy. Obama has launched a series of manufacturing hubs aimed
at revitalizing America's industrial sector and spurring
employment in economically depressed communities.
However, faced with opposition from Republicans who control
the House of Representatives, Obama has next to no hope of
advancing his policy goals through legislation and has instead
pursued a more limited agenda through executive actions.
The president further will have a hard time getting his
message of an improving economic outlook across to a skeptical
public.
Despite economic gains such as the steady addition of jobs
and a rising stock market, polls show Americans doubtful about
economic prospects. A Gallup survey last week showed that one in
three say economic conditions are poor while only one in five
view the economy as excellent or good, and more than half - 54
percent - perceive the economy to be getting worse.
The fast deteriorating situation in Iraq could also
overshadow Obama's efforts to draw attention to ingenious
technologies. As extremists seized control of the north of the
country, the president on Monday notified Congress of the
deployment of up to 275 combat-ready troops to Baghdad to
safeguard U.S. interests there.
Obama met with national security advisers late on Monday to
review options for dealing with the security crisis in Iraq,
where U.S. troops pulled out in 2011 after an eight-year war.
