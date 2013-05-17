By Mark Felsenthal
| WASHINGTON
WASHINGTON May 17 President Barack Obama on
Friday will seek to turn the spotlight from controversies
threatening to swamp his agenda to the economic issues by
announcing he will make it easier to get federal building
projects off the ground.
The president travels to Baltimore, where he is due to say
that he has signed a presidential memorandum streamlining the
review and permitting of federal infrastructure projects.
In making the announcement while posing in front of heavy
dredging equipment at a factory, Obama will have a chance to
remind the public that he wants to spend $50 billion on
repairing the nation's aging roads, bridges and ports. Later, he
will visit an elementary school where he will stump for his goal
of providing universal pre-schooling for the nation's children,
which he views as a vital stepping stone to a better-educated,
better-trained U.S. work force.
The president hopes his focus on jobs and education will
change the subject from a trio of storms that have beleaguered
his administration in recent days and that some believe could
overrun his second term agenda.
In the past week, he has been forced to go on the defensive
about his administration's handling of the attack on the U.S.
facility in Benghazi, Libya, that killed four Americans, the
Internal Revenue Service's targeting of conservative groups for
special scrutiny, and the Justice Department's seizure of phone
logs of reporters and editors of the Associated Press in
connection with an investigation of leaks of classified
information.
After responding tentatively at first, the president took
more active steps beginning Wednesday with the ouster of the
acting IRS commissioner and announcement of support for
legislation making it easier for reporters to protect their
sources. He has called the IRS' actions inexcusable and pledged
to find out who was responsible and hold them accountable.
On Thursday, the president and his staff stepped up efforts
to get ahead of critics. The chief executive called for stepped
up spending on embassy security, while saying he had no
apologies about efforts to protect classified material. He and
his surrogates belittled the furor over Benghazi as nothing more
than a politically motivated campaign orchestrated by
congressional Republicans to discredit him.
Obama's trip to Baltimore to talk about his agenda is a good
idea and a productive change of scene for him, said Chris
Lehane, a Democratic strategist who specialized in damage
control for the Clinton White House.
"It gets you out of the bunker," Lehane said.
Shining a light on issues of jobs and growth also lets Obama
note positive economic developments such as improving housing
and labor markets and a fast-declining budget deficit -
pocketbook issues that may have more resonance with the public
than inside-the-Beltway political battles.
Still, congressional Republicans will seek to keep the focus
on what they say are unanswered questions about all three
controversies. IRS Commissioner Steven Miller, who was pushed
out on Wednesday, testifies before the House tax-writing
committee on Friday.
(Reporting by Mark Felsenthal and Roberta Rampton; Editing by
Lisa Shumaker)