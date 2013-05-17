* Strategist Lehane: trip gets Obama "out of the bunker"
* Obama wants to cut red tape for big construction projects
* Trip could draw attention to Keystone XL pipeline delay
By Roberta Rampton and Mark Felsenthal
BALTIMORE, May 17 President Barack Obama on
Friday sought to turn the spotlight from controversies
threatening to swamp his agenda back to his top priority - the
economy - and announced he will try to cut in half the time it
takes to get federal approval for large job-creating projects.
Obama traveled to Baltimore, a short helicopter ride from
the White House, to talk about steps he is taking to streamline
permits for infrastructure, early childhood education, and
positive signs in the economy.
He did not mention the trio of storms that have beset his
administration in the past week and that some believe could
overrun his second-term agenda.
Speaking in front of heavy equipment at Ellicott Dredges, a
company that helped dredge the Panama Canal over 100 years ago,
Obama took a swipe at the distractions of Washington politics.
"I know it can seem frustrating sometimes when it seems like
Washington's priorities aren't the same as your priorities,"
Obama said in his upbeat speech.
"Others may get distracted by chasing every fleeting issue
that passes by. But the middle class will always be my
number-one focus, period," he said.
Obama's Baltimore trip is a good idea and a productive
change of scene for him, said Chris Lehane, a Democratic
strategist who specialized in damage control for the Clinton
White House.
"It gets you out of the bunker," Lehane said.
Meanwhile, Washington was fixated on Friday on a
Republican-led House of Representatives hearing where the
now-fired head of the Internal Revenue Service was grilled about
how agents targeted conservative groups for special scrutiny.
The IRS scandal was one of three that forced Obama on the
defensive in the past week.
The White House was also doing damage control on what it
said in the wake of last year's attack in Benghazi, Libya, that
killed four Americans, and the Justice Department's seizure of
phone logs of journalists at the Associated Press as it looked
for leaks of classified information.
In his speech, Obama recalled advice he received as a young
senator from longtime former Maryland Senator Paul Sarbanes.
"I asked him, 'What's your advice?' He says, 'Just keep in
mind the people who sent you.' Because here in Washington,
sometimes people get distracted," Obama said.
CONTROVERSY NOT FAR AWAY
Obama was warmly received in Baltimore, first visiting an
elementary school where he saw 4- and 5-year-olds learning how
to spell and describe their favorite zoo animals in a
pre-kindergarten class - the type of program he has said should
be available to all American children so they get a good start.
Later, he talked about how to get through the rocky times in
life at a roundtable with a group of people at the Center for
Urban Families, a non-profit that helps people find jobs and
training.
He walked through the century-old factory floor of Ellicott
Dredges, where men in steel-toed boots were working on a giant
corkscrew excavation tool destined for a Bangladesh shipyard.
But even on this friendly tour, political controversy was
near at hand.
His tour guide was Peter Bowe, the company's chief
executive, who on Thursday told a House of Representatives
hearing that his company has been hurt by the protracted federal
approval process for the Keystone XL crude oil pipeline from
the oil sands fields in Canada.
"For us, it's all about jobs," Bowe said on Thursday, urging
speedy approval of TransCanada's pipeline. The company
first applied for project approval in 2008.
Obama delayed the project last year, saying it needed
further review. A decision is unlikely until late this year or
even early 2014.
The pipeline has been championed by Republicans, who blame
Obama for the delay, and pilloried by environmental groups who
argue Obama's credibility on his vow to address climate change
hinges on rejecting the project.
Obama did not mention pipelines in his speech about delays
for infrastructure projects.
But he said he had drawn inspiration from someone he met at
the plant - Myrna LaBarre, who had worked for the company for 50
years and who described her secret for success.
"She said, 'Be honest, be helpful, accept your mistakes and
improve upon them, be good to people, keep a good sense of
humor, have the best work ethic possible, and handle the good
times and get over the bad,'" Obama said.
"If we keep that in mind, if we just all keep Myrna's
advice in mind, keep plugging away, keep fighting, we'll build
an even better America than we've got right now," he said.