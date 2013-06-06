(Updates with Obama event in Mooresville, changes dateline)
By Steve Holland
MOORESVILLE, N.C., June 6 President Barack Obama
directed his government on Thursday to begin a process to give
99 percent of American students high-speed internet connections
within five years.
"In a country where we expect free Wifi with our coffee, why
can't we expect that in our schools?" he told students at a
middle school in Mooresville.
Obama ordered the Federal Communications Commission to start
work on connecting more school classrooms and libraries with
high-speed broadband in five years.
The goal is to help improve education for students and make
them better prepared for jobs.
"At a moment when the rest of the world is trying to
out-educate us, we've got to make sure that our young people,
all you guys, have every tool you need," he said.
Obama chose the Mooresville school for his event to make a
point: It has improved test scores and graduation rates through
digital learning, an approach favored in countries like South
Korea, which is phasing out printed textbooks by 2016.
Obama's plan does not need approval from Congress. Instead,
the Federal Communications Commission would make changes to its
E-Rate program, a $2.3 billion-per-year-subsidy that allows
schools and libraries to get discounted rates for internet
service.
Obama, who has been stymied in getting many of his
priorities through a divided Congress, said the best news about
this plan is "none of this requires an act of Congress."
Administration officials said the effort will require a
one-time investment of several billion dollars, which could be
generated within a few years by a fee on home phone bills of
less than $5 per year per home.
Education Secretary Arne Duncan, briefing reporters on Air
Force One, said it would not be clear if the telephone tax would
have to go up or by how much until the FCC looks more closely at
existing funding and the needs of the initiative.
An administration official said the average American school
has a slower Internet connection than the typical American home,
and many schools cannot stream an internet video in more than
one classroom at the same time.
The administration wants schools to have access to
high-speed broadband so students can use devices at their desks.
This approach would allow students to explore the ocean
floor from their desks, collaborate in groups, learn at their
own pace and "help them overcome what is actually a great
challenge in the American classroom today, which is boredom,"
the official said.
The program also would create a huge market for devices and
software, another official told reporters.
(Additional reporting by Roberta Rampton in Washington; Editing
by Xavier Briand and Cynthia Osterman)