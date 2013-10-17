By Roberta Rampton
WASHINGTON Oct 17 President Barack Obama and
Italian Prime Minister Enrico Letta congratulated each other on
Thursday for surviving extended budget crises and pledged to
work together to advance U.S.-EU trade talks and address
security issues.
The two leaders met at the Oval Office on the day after
Congress agreed to fund the U.S. government until January and
averted a debt default by lifting the nation's debt ceiling
until February. The U.S. government reopened after a 16-day
shutdown.
Letta said the U.S. deal would help keep global interest
rates low, which is vital for his debt-laden nation.
"It is his success, but it is also our success, because
yesterday's decision was very important for the stability of the
markets in the world," Letta told reporters after meeting with
Obama.
"I'm very glad for yesterday's result. It's very important
for our country," he said.
Letta is facing his own budget headaches.
Earlier this month, he won a confidence vote in Parliament
after a challenge by former Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi.
This week, he unveiled a new budget with tax and spending cuts.
Obama congratulated him for winning the vote of confidence
and for his budget. "I think it's clear that Italy is moving in
the right direction in stabilizing its finances and embarking on
reforms that will make it more competitive," Obama said.
Domestic reaction to Letta's budget - which must be
approved by the Italian Parliament by the end of the year - has
been sharply negative, and may pose a new threat to the
stability of Letta's coalition government.
Obama and Letta said they talked about how to expand the
European economy and the importance of an EU-U.S. trade
agreement known as the Transatlantic Trade and Investment
Partnership, which would be the world's biggest free-trade deal.
Italy will hold the presidency of the European Union in
2014, and Letta said, "My dream would be to sign" the trade deal
next year.
"We have to protect against protectionism," he said.
However, the latest round of EU-U.S. talks were scuttled
earlier this month because of the U.S. government shutdown,
complicating talks.
Obama and Letta agreed to work together to address security
issues in Libya and Syria. Obama praised the "concrete efforts"
to destroy Syria's chemical weapons stockpile.
"We both believe it's important to build off that success,
or at least that good start, to also talk about the humanitarian
suffering that the Syrian people are experiencing," Obama said.
Letta said he spoke about Italy's concerns over migration
from "failed states in Africa" and from Syria.
More than 300 African migrants died in a recent shipwreck at
Lampedusa, off Sicily, part of a surge of migration from North
Africa that has been exacerbated by the civil war in Syria,
chaos in Libya and instability in Egypt.
"We don't want to have Mediterranean as a dead sea.
Mediterranean has to be a sea of life," Letta said.