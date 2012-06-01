* Accuses Republicans of opposing his ideas due to politics
* Says Europe crisis, energy prices affecting U.S. economy
* Romney: "dismal" jobs report shows Obama policies failing
By Alister Bull
MINNEAPOLIS, June 1 U.S. President Barack Obama
told his supporters on Friday he could break Washington's
gridlock in a second term, and pushed Congress to enact his
"to-do list" prescriptions to heal the economy in spite of it
being an election year.
At a political fundraiser in Minneapolis, Obama said that if
he won re-election in November, Republicans in Congress who now
oppose his every move would be more inclined to work with him.
"I believe if we are successful in this election - when
we're successful in this election - that the fever may break,"
Obama told the campaign event.
"My hope and my expectation is that after the election - now
that it turns out the goal of beating Obama doesn't make much
sense because I'm not running again - that we can start getting
some cooperation again," he said.
The Democratic president has repeatedly blamed his opponents
on Capitol Hill for blindly opposing his efforts to kick-start
growth and job creation in the hopes that bad economic news
would hurt his re-election drive.
Earlier on Friday, responding to a disappointing jobs report
that drove down stock markets, he also pointed to high gasoline
prices and Europe's brewing economic crisis as factors getting
in the way of recovery.
"The economy is growing again but it's not growing as fast
as we want it to grow," Obama told workers and supporters at a
Honeywell factory. "Just like at this time last year,
our economy is still facing some serious headwinds."
The Labor Department report showed the U.S. jobless rate
rose to 8.2 percent in May from 8.1 percent in April, with
employers adding a less-than-expected 69,000 jobs in the month.
Obama's Republican rival in the November election, former
Massachusetts governor and private equity executive Mitt Romney,
called the latest job numbers "dismal" and said the uptick in
unemployment proved Obama's economic policies were failing.
EUROPE CRISIS BUFFER
The president, who travels to Chicago later on Friday for
more re-election fundraisers, said in his speech at Honeywell
that lawmakers should put politics aside and pass his "to-do
list" of legislative steps to spur growth this election year.
"My message to Congress is: now is not the time to play
politics. Now is not the time to sit on your hands. The American
people expect their leaders to work hard no matter what year it
is," Obama told the fired-up crowd.
"The economy still isn't where it needs to be. There are
steps that could make a difference right now, steps that could
also serve as a buffer in case the situation in Europe gets any
worse," he said.
The president said his proposals - including tax credits for
small businesses and federal aid to help states prevent teacher,
firefighter and other layoffs - could help foster broad growth.
He also stressed the need to help veterans of the U.S. wars
in Iraq and Afghanistan find their feet.
"I believe that no one who fights for this country should
ever have to fight for a job when they come home," he said, to
loud applause. "If we're going to serve our veterans as well as
they serve us, we've got to do it well."
The Obama administration has been focused on improving the
care and services veterans receive once home, offering employers
incentives to hire former service members and recognize their
military training as medics and in other professions.
Veterans and military families make up an important voting
bloc in electoral battleground states such as Virginia, Florida,
Colorado and North Carolina. Obama carried Minnesota by a solid
10 percent in 2008 and is leading Romney by a similar margin so
far, according to several recent state polls.