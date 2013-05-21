WASHINGTON May 21 President Barack Obama
believes firmly in freedom of the press and does not want
journalists to be prosecuted for doing their jobs, the White
House said on Tuesday, responding to criticism about his
administration's investigations of leaks to reporters.
The Department of Justice seized Associated Press phone
records as part of a probe into leaks about a 2012 Yemen-based
plot to bomb a U.S. airliner. And most recently, the Washington
Post reported that Fox News correspondent James Rosen had been
named a "co-conspirator" in a federal leaks probe involving his
reporting on North Korea.
White House spokesman Jay Carney said on Tuesday he could
not comment on specific cases, but noted broadly that Obama
believed in the need for balance between national security
concerns and the ability of reporters to work freely.
"If you're asking me whether the president believes that
journalists should be prosecuted for doing their jobs, the
answer is no," he said.
Carney is a former reporter for Time Magazine.
Obama said last week he made "no apologies" for his concern
about leaks to the media that could compromise U.S. national
security or put American military and intelligence officers at
risk.
(Reporting by Jeff Mason; Editing by Paul Simao)