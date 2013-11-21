By Mark Felsenthal
| WASHINGTON
WASHINGTON Nov 21 Simmering tensions between
the Obama administration and the White House press corps spilled
into the open on Thursday when news organizations formally
protested decisions to bar photojournalists from many
presidential events.
The White House Correspondents Association and major news
organizations, including Reuters, wrote to White House Press
Secretary Jay Carney to complain about being shut out of events
that the White House documented with its own photographer.
They urged the White House to provide access for independent
photojournalists to all public governmental events in which the
president participates.
"The apparent reason for closing certain events to
photographers is that these events have been deemed 'private,'"
the journalists wrote. "That rationale, however, is undermined
when the White House contemporaneously releases its own
photograph of a so-called private event through social media."
The evolution of information technology has expanded the
ability of the White House to publish photos and video on its
website, WhiteHouse.gov, or through widely viewed social media.
Journalists said they had routinely been denied the right to
photograph or videotape the president when he is performing his
official duties, citing six events that were reported to the
public as "read-outs" with an "official" White House photo
attached.
Numerous other published pictures of events closed to the
press corps have raised hackles among reporters and
photographers assigned to cover the president.
One prominent example was in 2012 when Obama was pictured by
his official photographer sitting on the bus that civil rights
activist Rosa Parks used to protest civil rights laws in 1955.
Another was this past summer when Obama visited the jail
cell on Robben Island, South Africa, where Nelson Mandela had
been imprisoned.
The restrictions on access to such events interfere with
legitimate newsgathering, raise constitutional
freedom-of-the-press questions and set a dangerous precedent,
the journalists said.
"You are, in effect, replacing independent photojournalism
with visual press releases," the news groups wrote to the press
secretary.
White House spokesman Josh Earnest said that space
restrictions made access to some events difficult, and the
administration viewed publication of photos of those events as
an expansion of the public's access to the president's
activities.
He acknowledged, however, that White House pictures were not
a substitute for independent access.
"We remain very committed to making sure that independent
journalists are documenting what the president is doing," he
told reporters at a briefing. "It's in our interests to work
closely with you to give you access so that the American public
clearly understands what it is the president's doing."
The White House added to its schedule on Thursday a bill
signing that was open to the photographers. Asked if that event
had been added in response to journalists' concerns, Earnest
said that access to bill signings "is something that we
periodically add to the president's schedule."
(Reporting By Mark Felsenthal; Editing by Peter Cooney)