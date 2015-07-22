WASHINGTON, July 22 The White House does not
plan to change President Barack Obama's itinerary for his trip
to Kenya later this week despite disclosure of the presidential
plane's Nairobi arrival and departure times.
Kenya Airways sent a notice through its public
relations agency on Tuesday giving the 40- to 50-minute windows
for Air Force One's landing in Nairobi on Friday and departure
on Sunday, information considered not for public disclosure for
security reasons.
White House national security adviser Susan Rice told
reporters on Wednesday that the Secret Service, which is charged
with protecting the president, was aware of the breach.
"But I don't think it in any way is disturbing our plans,"
she said.
A Kenya Airways representative denied the airline leaked
sensitive information and said it was standard procedure to give
notice when Kenyan airspace would be closed, such as during Air
Force One's landing and takeoff.
Obama's trip to Kenya raises particular security concerns
for the Secret Service. The East African country has been the
target of a series of attacks in recent years attributed to the
al Qaeda-linked al Shabaab group, which is based in neighboring
Somalia.
In 2002, Kenyan authorities said al Qaeda operatives fired
shoulder-launched missiles at a Boeing 757 airliner as it took
off from Moi International airport outside the port of Mombasa
headed for Tel Aviv. It was not hit.
Obama's Africa trip will also include a stop in Ethiopia. He
returns to the United States late ON Tuesday.
(Reporting by Eric Beech; Editing by Peter Cooney)