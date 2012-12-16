WASHINGTON Dec 15 President Barack Obama has
decided to nominate Massachusetts Senator John Kerry to be the
next secretary of state, CNN and ABC News reported on Saturday,
citing unnamed sources.
Kerry's nomination will not be announced for a variety of
reasons, including the need to finalize the process and out of
respect for the national mourning over Friday's school massacre
in Newtown, Connecticut, ABC said.
CNN, citing an unnamed Democrat, said the nomination could
be made public as early as next week.
Kerry, the Democratic presidential candidate in the 2004
election and chairman of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee,
would replace Secretary of State Hillary Clinton if confirmed by
the Senate.
Clinton has decided to step down from her job in the Obama
administration.